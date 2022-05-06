Wasden calls on Biden to abandon disinfo board

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is calling on the Biden Administration to abandon its plans for a disinformation board.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security, Wasden voiced his objections to the board:

“Our nation’s solution to discord is not to terminate debate, but rather facilitate it,” Wasden writes. “The citizens of the State of Idaho ask you to cease all activity related to the formation of this unclear, intrusive, and likely unconstitutional extension of the Federal Government.

He says his letter emphasized the nation’s long history of free speech, open debate and questioning their government.

The board has drawn much consternation and criticism from GOP lawmakers since it was conceived of.

In his letter, Wasden also extolled Idaho’s history of pushing back on government overreach and surveillance.

Wasden wasn’t the only lawmaker to denounce the disinformation board. Both of Idaho’s Senator’s, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, also called on the board to be dissolved.

