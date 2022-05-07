Advertisement

CSI softball officially claims outright regular season conference crown

The Golden Eagles beat Colorado Northwestern in both matchups Friday
CSI beats CNCC
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After beating Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) Friday, the College of Southern Idaho softball team can now call themselves the outright Scenic West regular season conference champions.

The Golden Eagles earned a share after three wins last weekend against Utah State-Eastern.

Friday, CSI had no trouble in two games against CNCC.

Game one

CSI 9, CNCC 0

Game two

CSI 17, CNCC 3

*The recording system for our newscasts is currently malfunctioning. The video uploaded is without anchor sound.*

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Buhl tops Kimberly to head to SCIC softball title game
Buhl tops Kimberly to head to SCIC softball title game
The Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state tournament
Kimberly beats Filer to win SCIC
The Golden Eagles are regular season Scenic West champions
CSI softball highlights
The Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state tournament
Kimberly baseball blanks Filer to win another SCIC title