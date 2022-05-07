CSI softball officially claims outright regular season conference crown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After beating Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) Friday, the College of Southern Idaho softball team can now call themselves the outright Scenic West regular season conference champions.

The Golden Eagles earned a share after three wins last weekend against Utah State-Eastern.

Friday, CSI had no trouble in two games against CNCC.

Game one

CSI 9, CNCC 0

Game two

CSI 17, CNCC 3

