CSI softball officially claims outright regular season conference crown
The Golden Eagles beat Colorado Northwestern in both matchups Friday
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After beating Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) Friday, the College of Southern Idaho softball team can now call themselves the outright Scenic West regular season conference champions.
The Golden Eagles earned a share after three wins last weekend against Utah State-Eastern.
Friday, CSI had no trouble in two games against CNCC.
Game one
CSI 9, CNCC 0
Game two
CSI 17, CNCC 3
*The recording system for our newscasts is currently malfunctioning. The video uploaded is without anchor sound.*
