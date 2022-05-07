Kimberly baseball blanks Filer to win another SCIC title
The Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state tournament
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly baseball team has now won five straight Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) championships.
College of Southern Idaho signee Brennen Chappell tossed seven near-perfect innings to lead Kimberly to a win over Filer in the SCIC tournament championship game Friday.
(1) Kimberly 2, (2) Filer 0
With the win, the Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state tournament on May 19-21 at Northwest Nazarene University.
SCIC loser-out game
(3) Buhl 9, (4) Gooding 1
Filer will play Buhl on Tuesday for a chance to go to a state play-in game.
SCIC softball tournament
Winner’s bracket game
(3) Buhl 3, (4) Kimberly 1
With the win, the Indians advance to the championship game on Tuesday.
Loser-out game
(2) Filer 11, (1) Gooding 1
Gooding, the top seed in the conference, has its season come to an end.
Filer, the defending 3A state champion, will look to keep their season alive against Kimberly, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
