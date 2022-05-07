Kimberly baseball blanks Filer to win another SCIC title

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly baseball team has now won five straight Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) championships.

College of Southern Idaho signee Brennen Chappell tossed seven near-perfect innings to lead Kimberly to a win over Filer in the SCIC tournament championship game Friday.

(1) Kimberly 2, (2) Filer 0

With the win, the Bulldogs are headed to the 3A state tournament on May 19-21 at Northwest Nazarene University.

SCIC loser-out game

(3) Buhl 9, (4) Gooding 1

Filer will play Buhl on Tuesday for a chance to go to a state play-in game.

SCIC softball tournament

Winner’s bracket game

(3) Buhl 3, (4) Kimberly 1

With the win, the Indians advance to the championship game on Tuesday.

Loser-out game

(2) Filer 11, (1) Gooding 1

Gooding, the top seed in the conference, has its season come to an end.

Filer, the defending 3A state champion, will look to keep their season alive against Kimberly, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

