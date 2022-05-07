Advertisement

Local organizations partner to donate flowers for Mother’s Day

The United Way of South Central Idaho, Clif Bar, and Moss Greenhouse have joined together to celebrate mothers
Clif Bar, United Way and Moss Greenhouse donated flowers.
Clif Bar, United Way and Moss Greenhouse donated flowers.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, The United Way of South Central Idaho, Clif Bar, and Moss Greenhouse have joined together to celebrate mothers of all ages.

This is the second year that they have joined together to donate flowers to moms in nursing homes, assisted living homes, and more.

This year they were able to donate flowers to 10 different locations - and almost 2,000 flowers were donated.

This is the second year they have done this. Clif Bar says they are glad to be able to offer this little bit of positivity.

“We had a really positive response last year, and we’re really excited. said Micah Robinson, the plant manager at Clif Bar. “Although it’s a small thing, we’re excited to be able to help out and brighten up people’s days.”

The United Way of South Central Idaho says they hope this project will grow over the next few years.

“We’ve got assisted living, independent living, senior centers. Right now it is only serving the Magic Valley but we will in the future look to expand this service, so it’s an exciting opportunity for us,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way.

The flowers were delivered on Thursday, right in time for Mother’s Day.

