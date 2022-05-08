CSI softball crushes Colorado Northwestern twice to end regular season
The Golden Eagles swept the Spartans in their final regular season series
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 18 CSI softball team ended their regular season with two big wins Saturday against Colorado Northwestern (CNCC).
Game one
CSI 17, CNCC 0
Game two
CSI 20, CNCC 0
The Golden Eagles end the regular season at 44-11 overall and 34-6 in Scenic West play. CSI will host their conference tournament this upcoming week as the top seed.
They will open the Region 18 tournament on Wednesday at 5:30. For a look at the bracket, click here.
Baseball
CSI 11, CNCC 0
Despite taking three out of four games at CNCC this weekend, the Golden Eagles fall to the No. 3 seed in the Region 18 tournament.
CSI finishes the regular season at 37-15 and 25-13 in conference play.
