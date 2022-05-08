Advertisement

Twin Falls baseball cruises past Jerome in conference tourney; Jerome pulls softball upset

Twin Falls will play for the Great Basin 7 championship next Thursday
Twin Falls will play for the Great Basin 7 championship next Thursday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Behind 16 hits and six strong innings from Otho Savage, the Twin Falls baseball team won their Great Basin 7 tournament semifinal Saturday.

(1) Twin Falls 9, (4) Jerome 2

Cooper Thompson went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double, and four RBIs.

(3) Minico 18, (2) Wood River 3

The Bruins will host Minico in the conference title game on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Winner heads to the 4A state tournament.

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, and Mountain Home are still alive in the loser’s bracket.

For a look at the bracket, click here.

Great Basin Softball

(4) Jerome 15, (1) Twin Falls 4

(2) Mountain Home 11, (3) Wood River 1

Mountain Home will host Jerome Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to book a ticket to the state tournament.

For a look at the bracket, click here.

