Twin Falls baseball cruises past Jerome in conference tourney; Jerome pulls softball upset

Behind 16 hits and six strong innings from Otho Savage, the Twin Falls baseball team won their Great Basin 7 tournament semifinal Saturday.

(1) Twin Falls 9, (4) Jerome 2

Cooper Thompson went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, double, and four RBIs.

(3) Minico 18, (2) Wood River 3

The Bruins will host Minico in the conference title game on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Winner heads to the 4A state tournament.

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, and Mountain Home are still alive in the loser’s bracket.

Great Basin Softball

(4) Jerome 15, (1) Twin Falls 4

(2) Mountain Home 11, (3) Wood River 1

Mountain Home will host Jerome Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to book a ticket to the state tournament.

