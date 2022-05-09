College of Southern Idaho and United Way makes lice kits for area schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho, in partnership with the United Way of South Central Idaho, joined together to build lice kits for area schools.

The College of Southern Idaho tells KMVT they have been wanting to do a service day to give back to the community for the past few years.

They wanted to do a project that would have a ripple effect on the community.

Partnering up with the United Way, they were able to build lice kits to be distributed to all 9 Twin Falls Elementary Schools.

In the kits were laundry detergent, lice shampoo, combs, and gloves.

When a student at a school gets lice, they are able to send these kits home with that child.

“I never really thought about it before, but, I have two kids, so you have to buy 2 lice kits, but then mom and dad need it too, and if you have 4 kids, 5 kids, that can really add up to be an expensive endeavor, especially nowadays when we are all trying to watch what you spend, it’s going to be a real big help to our community,” said Sarah Renaldi, an instructor with the College of Southern Idaho.

They were able to build 300 lice kits for the schools to have, and they say they hope to do something like this again in the future.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.