Experts urge Idahoans to be prepared for wildfire season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even with the cold weather, wildfire season is on the horizon. Home protection experts are reminding Idahoans to prepare their homes against potential catastrophe.

Wildfires are becoming more and more dangerous in western states each year, and with just a few simple steps you can ensure you, your family and your property are as prepared as possible.

Steve Wilson from home insurance company Hippo urges homeowners, especially those in more rural communities, to prepare a plan for themselves and their loved ones in the event of a wildfire.

Having a go-bag with emergency supplies, medicines and cash is vital. Preparing your property can also save it from disaster.

“Create the defensible space around your home,” Wilson said. “The way that you do that is to make sure that you have things like brush, tree limbs, things like that away from the home. But don’t just look down by the home, look at your roof, make sure that you have things off of your roof.”

According to a study by the US geological survey, the most effective defensible spaces range from 20-100 feet from a structure and can reduce risk to the building as well as firefighters working to save your home.

