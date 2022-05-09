Advertisement

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half...
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31.

The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Vehicle found in Indiana in search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer
This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes...
Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage
Tulsa police said Brian Thomas, 21, assaulted a tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun...
Man beat tenant with brass knuckles when he was short on rent, police say
A Tennessee woman lost her husband to cancer in 2016. Hear about his attempt to provide a way...
Woman using in vitro fertilization to have late husband’s child
Janice McGeachin is calling for a special session of the Idaho legislature to pass an even more...
McGeachin calls for special session to pass more restrictive abortion ban