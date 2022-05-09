Hunter Education in full swing at Idaho Fish and Game

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Warm weather is upon us and with each passing day, summer activities become increasingly enticing. With this in mind, Idaho Fish and Game is helping get the community ready for a great hunting season.

Hunter Education classes are being hosted at the Magic Valley Regional Office, teaching new hunters gun safety, ethics, and situational awareness.

The classes start in the classroom before heading to the field where students are taught how to carefully handle a firearm and are taken through potential situations and tested on their ability to make quick, smart decisions.

Terry Thompson of Idaho Fish and Game tells KMVT that these classes are vital to Idaho’s hunting heritage.

“We want to make sure that people continue to hunt and fish in Idaho,” Thompson said. “This is the way we continue to have ethical and safe hunters out on the landscape.”

The classes are 10 hours each, and when classes are complete, students are ready to apply for a hunting license and get out into the field.

“It’s always great, lots of excitement. Kids are always jazzed,” says Thompson. “We always say kids, but anybody of any age that takes this class walks away very excited to get out and hunt.”

A special class will be held this upcoming weekend, with students who complete the class being certified for both rifle and bow hunting licenses.

