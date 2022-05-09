Advertisement

Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

His body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. in the Kootenai River
Steven Koning, 50, was described as an experienced kayaker
Steven Koning, 50, was described as an experienced kayaker
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Darren Short said in a statement.

As deputies were traveling to the area west of Troy, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911.

He reported that a group of four men was navigating through a rough stretch of river about 3 to 4 miles (5 to 8 kilometers) north of the Kootenai River when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him, Short said.

His body was recovered at 3:30 p.m. in the Kootenai River near the Montana-Idaho line, Short said.

Koning, 50, was an experienced kayaker who owned a guide business, Coroner Steve Schnackenberg said.

