Advertisement

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to finish year with budget deficit

The lieutenant governor’s salary is set by law, limiting the ability of state officials to cut her pay
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, has a $2,000 budget deficit in her office that will have to come out of next year’s appropriation.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the state controller’s office planning to withhold McGeachin’s salary this fiscal year that ends June 30 and then make up that pay next year.

That plan depends, according to a letter on Friday from the state controller’s office to Alex Adams, Idaho Division of Financial Management administrator, on McGeachin exercising fiscal responsibility.

The letter described mishandling by McGeachin of her budget as leading to the shortfall.

Adams on Monday sent the state controller’s letter to McGeachin. In a letter to McGeachin last week, Adams called the situation “unprecedented.”

McGeachin’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

The lieutenant governor’s salary is set by law, limiting the ability of state officials to cut McGeachin’s pay.

McGeachin won’t be lieutenant governor next year. Any deficit she leaves would become the responsibility of the next lieutenant governor.

McGeachin hired a private attorney in a losing effort to avoid releasing public records and was ordered to pay $29,000 in legal fees.

Lawmakers earlier this year declined McGeachin’s request for money to cover those fees.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Fire Chief Tim Petersen says that the budget has already been set for the 2020 year. (Source:...
Hagerman Fire District levy on upcoming Gooding County primary ballots
Fit and Well Idaho: Hope Week
Fit and Well Idaho: Hope Week
Idaho has set a new record for gas prices
Idaho sets new record for expensive gas
Steven Koning, 50, was described as an experienced kayaker
Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river