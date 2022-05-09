Idaho sets new record for expensive gas

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amid growing fuel demand and a turbulent crude oil market, Idaho drivers could be paying an average price of $4.50 per gallon sometime in the next few days.

According to AAA, the state’s average price for regular is $4.48 per gallon today, which is about four cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.33, which is 14 cents more than a week ago, and 21 cents more than a month ago. The Gem State currently ranks 13th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“Ten states and the District of Columbia are already over the $4.50 mark today, and Utah, the supplier for most of our gasoline products, is right on the verge.

It doesn’t bode well for Idaho drivers,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “With Memorial Day and a busy travel season ahead, fuel demand is likely to push pump prices even higher in the coming weeks.”

