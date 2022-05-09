Advertisement

Jerome fishing derby held for local students

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special fishing derby was held in Jerome on Monday for students with physical and mental disabilities.

The fishing derby has been going on for more than 40 years at Martin Farms in Jerome County. Students from the Jerome School District were able to come out to the pond and fish for trout.

The students are paired with a partner and learn everything from the safety of fishing to how to prepare the fish for a meal afterwards.

One of the organizers says it’s a great day for all involved.

“It gives the kids a great opportunity to interact with mother nature, with the fish, it’s a great event that we work with the Jerome School District, bussing the kids out here and just have fun,” said Sheri Mitchell with the Twin Falls Optimist Club.

The club says these are the types of events that they love to participate in because it’s all about giving kids opportunities they might never have.

