K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STEELE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A K-9 in Alabama led officers to a huge marijuana bust Monday morning.

Police in Steele said K-9 Tara, who specializes in drug sniffing, alerted officers to a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

Police said approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

Officials did not provide additional information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

