Local baseball program asking for the community’s help

Legion baseball fundraiser to be held at Frontier Park(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s high school baseball season is nearing its end, and the Legion summer season is right around the corner.

Now, one program is asking for the community’s help.

The Twin Falls Hawks are hosting the first annual cornhole tournament fundraiser on May 14 to raise funds for travel, equipment and to help pay for a new engine on the team’s bus.

The event will be at Frontier Park, with food trucks, cornhole, auctions, and more running throughout the day.

The goal of the fundraiser is to get the team involved in a community that has helped them play the game they love throughout the years.

“It would mean a lot to our program to see them come out and participate and put the effort forth to help the program get [the need for funds] to be lower and have an easy, smooth road walking into Legion,” said Gavin Aho with the Twin Falls Hawks.

Cornhole teams of two can sign up to compete in a tournament with prizes for the top three finishers, or families can just head down to the park to enjoy a day full of activities.

More information and signup forms can be found here.

