McGeachin calls for special session to pass more restrictive abortion ban

On her campaign website, she calls her self pro-life, and says she believes life begins at conception.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin is calling on Idaho governor Brad Little to convene a special session of the legislature for the purposes of passing a more restrictive abortion ban.

McGeachin said that Idaho’s abortion trigger law was “insufficient” and contained a number of exceptions and carve-outs. The state of Idaho is one of a number of states with so called trigger laws that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade were ever overturned.

In a press release, McGeachin said in part:

“No child should ever be murdered because of the circumstances surrounding his or her conception,” McGeachin continued. “Life begins at conception, and such life must be protected with the same legal status afforded to all other people in our state. Any effort to terminate life once conception has occurred must be regarded as legally equivalent to an attempt to take the life of any other Idahoan.”

“I strongly believe in the right of each person to make their own personal medical decisions. It is because of this principle — and not in contradiction to it — that I believe every child conceived must be given the opportunity to be born. The most fundamental component of bodily autonomy is the right to life, a right cruelly violated with every act of abortion.”

On her campaign website, McGeachin calls her self pro-life, and says she believes life begins at conception. She did not specify what those further abortion related restrictions should be.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

