Officials hope new fire station will cut response times

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In about a years time, Twin Falls fire station number two will no longer be located on Falls Avenue.

“Obviously we’ve been working on this, and to have it come to fruition is a big day for the community and it’s a big day for the fire department,” said fire chief Les Kenworthy.

About seven years ago a committee was formed which, after surveying the residents, it was determined that upgrades were needed for all three of the fire stations in Twin Falls.

With the growing number of people and the aging stations, they worked to pass a bond. That $36 million bond failed in 2019. Something still needed to be done though, so they began to look elsewhere.

“City staff went back to the drawing board, and came up with a plan to pay for a scaled down version of what we originally asked for using impact fees which are used to pay for this type of thing, plus anticipation notes, borrowing money from the general fund and the enterprise fund in order to make this work,” said Ruth Pierce, the mayor of Twin Falls.

When fire station number two is complete, it will be a major upgrade from the current facility.

“It’ll have a double deep bay, three bays,” said Mandy Thompson, the project developer. “So the apparatus will pull into one driveway, pull around behind the fire station, and then pull straight in and be able to pull right onto the road when they receive a call, a lot more room for apparatus inside.”

As the city grows, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy says the location of the station will hopefully lower response times.

“Station two is actually our busiest area in the city, and so it is a better access point than our current station. This will allow faster access to the road, hopefully reduce our response times, ultimately helping the community,” Kenworthy said.

