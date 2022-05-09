Advertisement

Racing for Charity back in Magic Valley for second year

Last year, the event raised $10,000 for 21 different charities
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Much of the attention in the sports world was focused on Kentucky as the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby took place this weekend.

Here in the Magic Valley, some got together to celebrate the occasion and help some great causes.

The second annual Racing for Charity event was held at Fleur De Lis Ranch in Twin Falls, raising money for 20 charities in southern Idaho.

President Kaylynne Rolig tells KMVT that this event reminds her how special this community really is.

“This is a Magic Valley,” says Rolig. “The people here are generous, they are kind, and they are here to support the very important nonprofit organizations that we are doing this for.”

Last year, the event raised $10,000 for 21 different charities, and Rolig says she is confident this year’s event can do even better.

