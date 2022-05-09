Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriffs prepare for busy summer on the water

“We see drownings year after year after year and our number one goal is to prevent loss of life on the waterways.”
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says their number one goal is to protect people out on the water this summer
(Source: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is getting prepared for another busy summer on the waterways of southern Idaho.

Now, they are hoping to help you stay safe while getting a break from the incoming Idaho heat.

Saturday afternoon, a team from the sheriff’s office will be hosting a boater education class at the Twin Falls County West Building, teaching recreators the rules, regulations, and safety tips associated with boating in Idaho.

Sergeant Ken Mencl tells KMVT that the four-hour-long course is designed to certify boat operators and ensure places like the Snake River remain as safe as possible.

“We see drownings year after year after year and our number one goal is to prevent loss of life on the waterways,” he said. “We see the popularity of this particular body of water continue to increase, and with that, it’s important to be educated so that you’re doing things the right way.”

Sergeant Mencl adds that while Idaho does not require the certification, many states that do require such classes accept Idaho’s certification in their state.

For more information on the course, contact the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

