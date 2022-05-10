Advertisement

Buhl basketball player signs with Northland

Cade DeBoard played for the Indians his senior season
The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After playing basketball for just one year at Buhl High School, Cade DeBoard is leaving his mark.

DeBoard, who moved up from Utah for his senior season, signed with Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The Pioneers saw DeBoard’s recruiting profile and offered him a spot on their roster.

He plans to transfer to a four-year university following his JUCO stint and hopefully pursue a career as a sports analyst.

As a senior he earned first team all-SCIC conference honors for the Indians.

He thanks his parents, coaches Dan Winn, Jessica Tews Montgomery and Jacob DeKruyf, teammates and God for getting him to where he is today.

“I think it’s a good school because it’s a good opportunity and I met the coach and I met a bunch of the teammates and I connected really with them and really good opportunity to continue my athletic and academic career there,” DeBoard explained.

He plans to be there by August 15.

This is the first boys basketball signing at Buhl since Kasey Crossland inked with Corban College for basketball and golf in 2016.

