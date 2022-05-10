Advertisement

Burley Fire responds to early morning structure fire

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation
Crews were able to put the blaze out within 20 minutes
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Burley Fire Department responded to a trailer fire around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The blaze was on the corner of East 7th street and Oriental Avenue.

The department says upon arrival, they found the front of the trailer house fully engulfed in flames. A mother and two young children evacuated the residence prior to the arrival of fire units.

In a Facebook post, the The City of Burley Fire Department says the fire was contained within 20 minutes, but the trailer was called a total loss. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the blaze, and the displaced family is being helped by the Burnout Fund and the American Red Cross.

