Burley’s stadium undergoing major upgrades

Crews installed Astroturf at the Samuel M. Skaggs Events Center, located on the campus of Burley High School.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:20 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Samuel M. Skaggs Events Center at Burley High School is undergoing some major upgrades. Not only will the final result be aesthetically pleasing, but more importantly, safer.

The Astroturf is nearly complete, replacing the old artificial turf that served its purpose, but not ideal for safety.

“What happens to the turf without the right base filling, and that wears away over time, is it causes or creates opportunities for injuries, big injuries, ACLs, broken bones, concussions, a lot of people don’t think about the heads bouncing off the ground,” football coach Cameron Andersen explained. “This turf and the padding underneath it is absolutely second to none.”

The turf will be utilized by football, band, cheer, dance and the student advisory council. Soccer meanwhile, moved to the south end of the high school.

The next project, resurfacing the track. Currently, athletes are utilizing other schools for practices and meets.

“We had corners that were slick, we would have people run the corners, running relays, sprints and they would end up slip once in a while it wasn’t safe anymore,” athletic director Randy Winn explained.

“Both of these projects are slated to be finished by August 1 and paid for by funding set aside by the Cassia County School District, according to Winn.

Then there’s the $250,000 scoreboard, donated by Idaho Central Credit Union. Expected installation begins July 21.

“It’s run by a laptop, and we have to go through training for a week,” Winn said. “It will be crazy, it’s like they brought a test system by a few weeks ago, it just blew us away.”

The stadium updates helped to attract newly hired football coach Cameron Andersen to the position.

“More importantly the people behind the decisions to make the choices to invest in facilities like this has been key in the transition,” Andersen said.

Because an investment in the high school, is an investment in Burley.

“For them to come to really be proud of is the nicest in the valley is really second to none,” Andersen said.

