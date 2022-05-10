Advertisement

CSI offering workforce opportunity for women

The Workforce Development Center says they are excited to bring this opportunity to the Magic Valley
The event will be held at CSI's Health Sciences and Human Services building
The event will be held at CSI's Health Sciences and Human Services building(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is offering an exciting opportunity for women of all ages who are looking to get back into the workforce or gain some new skills.

Their women in the workforce event is being held on May 19 at the CSI’s Health Services and Sciences Building. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At the event there will be speakers, presenters, and a hiring fair.

The Workforce Development Center says they are excited to bring this opportunity to the Magic Valley at a time when many people are looking to get back in to the work force.

“It’s definitely not for women only, but it is geared towards women,” said Alex Wolford with Workforce Development. “So we’ve got women currently in the workforce, others who are now, and we just want to bring them all together and learn how to collaborate and make those connections.”

The event is free, but there is limited seating available. To register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
Filer High School marks 100 years since opening
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Monthly tax revenues exceed $1 billion in Idaho
Illegally-stocked walleye caught in Idaho’s Lake Cascade