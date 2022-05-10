CSI offering workforce opportunity for women

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is offering an exciting opportunity for women of all ages who are looking to get back into the workforce or gain some new skills.

Their women in the workforce event is being held on May 19 at the CSI’s Health Services and Sciences Building. The event will last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

At the event there will be speakers, presenters, and a hiring fair.

The Workforce Development Center says they are excited to bring this opportunity to the Magic Valley at a time when many people are looking to get back in to the work force.

“It’s definitely not for women only, but it is geared towards women,” said Alex Wolford with Workforce Development. “So we’ve got women currently in the workforce, others who are now, and we just want to bring them all together and learn how to collaborate and make those connections.”

The event is free, but there is limited seating available. To register for the event, click here.

