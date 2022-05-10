Filer High School marks 100 years since opening

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since 1922, Filer High School has been educating the children of Southern Idaho’s small town. This weekend, the school looks back at a century of wildcats.

Saturday night in the Filer High School gymnasium, a 100 year anniversary celebration will be held with dinner, entertainment, auctions and more.

The school is welcoming alumni from all classes, their families and the community to join in the celebration.

A key part of the celebration, according to principal Shane Hild, is current student involvement. He says students will be serving dinner and providing entertainment as a way to connect them with the school’s history.

“I think it’s important to stop and recognize that it has been a century that kids have been graduating from Filer High School, and how important that is to our community,” Hild said.

