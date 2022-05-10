Advertisement

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I. Carman, found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft in the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 after his boat sank has been indicted on charges alleging he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate.

The eight-count indictment released Tuesday in federal court in Burlington also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing.

Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after he went fishing with his mother, who was never found.

Carman’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Parents say officer used excessive force against middle schooler
The event will be held at CSI's Health Sciences and Human Services building
CSI offering workforce opportunity for women
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of...
Tenn. expects changes to lethal injection protocol, staffing
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump