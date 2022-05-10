Advertisement

Minico girls, Twin Falls boys win District IV Golf

The Shockey sisters led Minico to the district championship.
The Shockey sisters led Minico to the district championship.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:48 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Basin Conference held districts at Rivers Edge Golf Club in Burley. They battled the frigid temperatures, graupel and wind, of course.

But when it comes down to it, District IV is loaded with talent.

Minico’s Dallis Shockey (2021 4A state runner-up) defended her district title, holding off her freshman sister, Allison, by three strokes, posting a tournament low, 87. Also qualifying for state, in third place, Adri Ruffing of Mountain Home High School, who tied with Allison with a 90 and Ava Schroeder from Twin Falls, who also scored a 90. Coming in fifth, Mackenzie Miller, representing Jerome High School with a 94 and Cierra Bohrn of Twin Falls High School, who also scored a 94.

The Minico Girls Golf team won the district meet, with a score of 375. Twin Falls also qualified, tallying a 384.

Golf and Twin Falls High School go hand-in-hand.
Golf and Twin Falls High School go hand-in-hand.(KMVT)

McCoy Klundt of Twin Falls High School won the district meet with a score of 77, while Derek Lekkerkerk (2021 4A state champion) of Twin Falls High School finished as the runner-up, posting a score of 80. Meanwhile, Parker Edwards from Wood River High School came in third with a score of 84. Placing fourth, Sal Masoner of Burley High School, who tallied 84. Fifth place went to Gabe Schroeder of Twin Falls High School, who scored an 86. Sixth was also a Bruin, Isaac Fortuin who scored an 87. Seventh went to Kahne Orr of Minico High School for an 87. And finally, also scoring an 87, Kadon Gentry of Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Boys Golf team won the district meet with a total of 330. Canyon Ridge also qualified for state, coming in second at 364 and finally wrapping up the state qualifiers for teams, Jerome at 366.

The 4A state golf championships are May 16-17 at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian.

