Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

From February 25 through March 18, there were 9,599 registered voters who switched to the...
Less than 10,000 Idaho voters switch parties before primary
McGrane is one of three Republican candidates for Idaho Secretary of State
Brad Little endorses Phil McGrane for Idaho Secretary of State
Janice McGeachin is calling for a special session of the Idaho legislature to pass an even more...
McGeachin calls for special session to pass more restrictive abortion ban
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to finish year with budget deficit
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Wasden calls on Biden to abandon disinfo board