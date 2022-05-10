Advertisement

United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan

There are only 2,000 tickets being sold
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United Way is raffling off a tiny home, and the money that will be raised is all for a good cause.

The tiny home was given to the United Way for about half of what it is worth, and after working with some sponsors, they were able to secure the tiny home.

Now, they are selling tickets for the tiny home to be given to one lucky winner.

All of the money raised from the tickets will be going directly into the United Way to form a sustainability fund that will be able to help people who are struggling with housing in this area.

“Your making a donation to a great cause, we support every 501c3, including initiatives,” said Sonya Haines with United Way of South Central Idaho. “Like I said, homelessness and food insecurity is a huge issue moving forward that we are making sure we are aware, we have money to make sure we support the nonprofits to support all these families.”

There are only 2,000 tickets being sold. To get a ticket, click here.

