Behind the Business: City of Trees Real Estate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have that one friend we’ve known since we were 7 or 8 years old. For Brent Hansen and Jeremiah Bullock, they decided to turn their friendship into a business partnership.

“Him and I met in third grade, we’ve been friends ever since,” said Hansen.

In 2014, they decided to get their feet wet in Boise’s highly competitive real-estate market in an unconventional way.

“I didn’t wanna tell anybody that I was new, so I started the company, told them I owned a real-estate company, and everybody just kind of went along with it,” Hansen said.

After eight successful years in Boise, Hansen and Bullock decided to bring their business to Bullock’s roots, right here in the Magic Valley.

“Naturally, we were just helping people buy and sell, and ultimately as we were doing that, we decided: ‘hey let’s bring all of the skills that we’ve learned in an extremely competitive market in Boise over to Twin Falls to really help buyers and sellers really win the deal,” said Hansen.

City of Trees mission statement is what Hansen says makes them most unique.

“Grit, which means that we’re consistent over time, regardless of difficulty. Integrity, which means that we always do the right thing even if it’s not the easy one, Excellence which means we’re getting better 1% every single day,” he said.

Jumping right into Boise’s competitive market has really helped them in working toward that mission statement.

“We’re battle tested. Our teeth were cut in a very, very competitive market,” Hansen said.

To reach them for business, give them a call at (208)-502-0252, or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.