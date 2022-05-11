BLM seeks public’s input on wild horse management plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s input on their proposed wild horse management plan for southwestern Idaho.

BLM says the 10-year management plan is for wild horses within the Sands Basin, Hardtrigger, and Black Mountain Herd Management Areas in the Owyhee Foothills of Idaho.

They plan to create a environmental assessment analyzing gather and fertility control options, as part of the plan to maintain the wild horse population at around appropriate levels as decided by the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

“We are committed to maintaining healthy wild horses on thriving and productive public rangelands,” said BLM Owyhee Field Manager Donn Christiansen. “With wild horse populations having the ability to double in size every four years, utilizing periodic gathers and fertility control are necessary tools to keep the range and herds healthy.”

BLM will accept public comment through June 10, and more information about the project can be found here.

The public can comment through the following means:

Email: BLM_ID_OwyheeOffice@blm.gov

Fax: 208-896-5940

Surface mail: Donn Christiansen, Owyhee Field Manager, 20 1st Ave. West, Marsing, ID 83639

