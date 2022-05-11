Filer Softball staves off elimination, forces second championship game; local recap

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer needed to win twice in order to have a shot at a District IV 3A championship. No problem.

Filer 11, Kimberly 6: The Lady Wildcats eliminated the Lady Bulldogs in the consolation bracket. Jasmine Earl drove in four runs for Filer. Sydney Snyder went six innings with four strikeouts, while Jasmine Earl pitched one inning in relief. Mallory Kelsey struck out six in 5.2 innings for the Bulldogs.

Filer 10, Buhl 1: Jasmine Earl, Mariah Thomas and Sydney Snyder all had three hits apiece in force a game two of the district championship. Sydney Snyder started and went 3.1 innings, Xia Pierce came in and pitched 2/3 innings of relief, while Gracie Brooks pitched the remaining three innings. The Indians previously had two wins in the postseason and just needed one more to get to state. Trinity Tvrdy pitched a complete game in the loss for the Indians.

Now the championship moves to Filer High School on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The winner earns an automatic bid to the 3A state tournament held at Buhl High School, May 20-21. The loser will travel to Mountain Home on Saturday for a state play-in game at 1 p.m. against the three seed from District III.

BASEBALL

Filer 14, Buhl 4 (6): The Indians tied up the game at 4 in the fourth inning, before the Wildcats scored 10 runs to put the game away. Jonah DeLeon pounded out five hits and three RBIs for Filer. Gabe Mahannah tallied three RBIs for Buhl. Chase Rose pitched 5.1 innings for the Wildcats, striking out seven. The Wildcats have advanced to the 3A state play-in game, which will be either against Snake River / 6B South Fremont on 5/14 at Halliwell Park in Pocatello, starting at 1 p.m.

Wendell 18, Declo 4: The Trojans rolled past the Hornets in the best-of-three series to advance to the 2A state play-in game, which will be against Bear Lake on 5/14 at Halliwell Park, Pocatello, starting at 1 p.m.

