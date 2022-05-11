Advertisement

Kimberly, Sun Valley repeat as district champions

Kimberly teams sweep, Cutthroat boys repeat
Both of the Kimberly golf teams defended their District IV championships.
Both of the Kimberly golf teams defended their District IV championships.(Brittanie Toone)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:57 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s Reece Garey and Toby Heider are the 2022 3A district golf champions and their teams cruised to the District IV team championships for the second consecutive year.

Garey shot a 77 for the day. The Lewis-Clark State College signee looks to defend her state championship next week. Teammates Ellie Statsny and Alli Statsny finished second and third respectively with scores of 85 and 97, while Marissa McCallum came in fourth with a score of 99. Together they combined for a team total of 358. Also qualifying for state, Filer who tallied a 482.

The Bulldogs boys golf team didn’t have as dominating of a performance as their female counterparts, but still a solid day on the links. Medalist Toby Heider defended his title after shooting a 71. Jameson Harper came in a close second with a 72, while Kyler Kelly of Buhl tallied a 72 and Filer’s Hudson Reinke finished with an 80.

Kimberly’s team score came out to 307. Filer’s team also qualified for state by shooting a 356.

The 3A state golf tournament is May 16-17 at River Bend Golf Course in Wilder.

2A DISTRICT GOLF

Jett Shaw shot even for the day with a 72 to repeat as the 2A district champion. The Dietrich senior qualified for the 2A state tournament held May 16-17 at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna. He’s the only Blue Devil to golf.

Dietrich's Jett Shaw defends his district championship, at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin...
Dietrich's Jett Shaw defends his district championship, at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.(Jalyn Shaw)

Finishing out the list of individual qualifiers, Wilson Baker of Sun Valley Community School placing second with a score of 80, Wendell’s Karsen LeMoyne who tied for third with Declo’s Jaxon Smyer with a score of 81, and last but not least, George Murray of Sun Valley who took fourth, scoring an 84. Together, Baker and Murray helped the Cutthroats win their second straight district championship.

Teams representing District IV at state will be Sun Valley, who scored a 338 and Declo, with a total of 357.

Pictured left to right: Hank Moss, Jack Verhaeghe, Coach Greg Fairfield, Wilson Baker, Kyle...
Pictured left to right: Hank Moss, Jack Verhaeghe, Coach Greg Fairfield, Wilson Baker, Kyle Cohen, Karlin McLean, Hadley Duke, Madelyn Berk, Graysen Strine and George Murray.(Richard Whitelaw)

For girls, Karlin McLean shot a 98 to win districts. The Sun Valley Community School golfer defeated Jaidyn Turner of Declo by four strokes. Finishing third, Ella DeJong of Lighthouse with a 103 and fourth place went to Ava Black from Valley who shot a 110 for the day.

Karlin McLean of the Sun Valley Community School is headed to the state championships after...
Karlin McLean of the Sun Valley Community School is headed to the state championships after winning the 2A district championship.(Richard Whitelaw)

Teams representing District IV at state will be Lighthouse and Valley. The Lions finished with a 460, compared to the Vikings’ score of 480.

Lighthouse Christian School is the 2A district champion.
Lighthouse Christian School is the 2A district champion.(Daequon Montreal)
The Valley Vikings girls golf team is headed to state after a second place finish at the 2A...
The Valley Vikings girls golf team is headed to state after a second place finish at the 2A district championship.(Brian Hardy)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Filer wins consolation game and knocks off Buhl in championship
Cade DeBoard signs NLI with Northland
Cade DeBoard is joining the Northland Pioneers basketball team this summer.
Buhl basketball player signs with Northland
The Shockey sisters led Minico to the district championship.
Minico girls, Twin Falls boys win District IV Golf