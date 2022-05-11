Kimberly, Sun Valley repeat as district champions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s Reece Garey and Toby Heider are the 2022 3A district golf champions and their teams cruised to the District IV team championships for the second consecutive year.

Garey shot a 77 for the day. The Lewis-Clark State College signee looks to defend her state championship next week. Teammates Ellie Statsny and Alli Statsny finished second and third respectively with scores of 85 and 97, while Marissa McCallum came in fourth with a score of 99. Together they combined for a team total of 358. Also qualifying for state, Filer who tallied a 482.

The Bulldogs boys golf team didn’t have as dominating of a performance as their female counterparts, but still a solid day on the links. Medalist Toby Heider defended his title after shooting a 71. Jameson Harper came in a close second with a 72, while Kyler Kelly of Buhl tallied a 72 and Filer’s Hudson Reinke finished with an 80.

Kimberly’s team score came out to 307. Filer’s team also qualified for state by shooting a 356.

The 3A state golf tournament is May 16-17 at River Bend Golf Course in Wilder.

2A DISTRICT GOLF

Jett Shaw shot even for the day with a 72 to repeat as the 2A district champion. The Dietrich senior qualified for the 2A state tournament held May 16-17 at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Kuna. He’s the only Blue Devil to golf.

Dietrich's Jett Shaw defends his district championship, at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. (Jalyn Shaw)

Finishing out the list of individual qualifiers, Wilson Baker of Sun Valley Community School placing second with a score of 80, Wendell’s Karsen LeMoyne who tied for third with Declo’s Jaxon Smyer with a score of 81, and last but not least, George Murray of Sun Valley who took fourth, scoring an 84. Together, Baker and Murray helped the Cutthroats win their second straight district championship.

Teams representing District IV at state will be Sun Valley, who scored a 338 and Declo, with a total of 357.

Pictured left to right: Hank Moss, Jack Verhaeghe, Coach Greg Fairfield, Wilson Baker, Kyle Cohen, Karlin McLean, Hadley Duke, Madelyn Berk, Graysen Strine and George Murray. (Richard Whitelaw)

For girls, Karlin McLean shot a 98 to win districts. The Sun Valley Community School golfer defeated Jaidyn Turner of Declo by four strokes. Finishing third, Ella DeJong of Lighthouse with a 103 and fourth place went to Ava Black from Valley who shot a 110 for the day.

Karlin McLean of the Sun Valley Community School is headed to the state championships after winning the 2A district championship. (Richard Whitelaw)

Teams representing District IV at state will be Lighthouse and Valley. The Lions finished with a 460, compared to the Vikings’ score of 480.

Lighthouse Christian School is the 2A district champion. (Daequon Montreal)

The Valley Vikings girls golf team is headed to state after a second place finish at the 2A district championship. (Brian Hardy)

