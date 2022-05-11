Advertisement

Local community support center to honor mental health awareness month

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with lunch served for those in attendance
May is Mental Health Awareness Month (Pexels)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over a decade, the Community Support Center has been providing counseling, therapy, and support for those struggling with mental health in the Magic Valley.

Now, this weekend they are welcoming the community for a peek inside with an open house event.

On May 14, the center will be honoring Mental Health Awareness Month at their Main Street location with a fundraiser event with raffles, auctions and more.

The goal of the event is to raise money so the center can continue helping Magic Valley residents during their toughest times.

“We are trying to help them with necessary things if they need clothes or anything like that,” said Denise Jensen, a clinician with the Community Support Center. “We donate to the community, if people really are desperate, we will help out as much as we can.”

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with lunch served for those in attendance. For more information, you can call 208-737-0777.

