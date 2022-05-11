Local realtor gets creative to benefit area organization

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the competitiveness of the housing market, one local realtor had to get creative with her clients to benefit one area organization.

One realtor with Gem State Realty knew that her home in Buhl would get a lot of offers, so she pitched a unique idea to her clients.

Her idea was to put in the offer letter that her clients would donate $1,000 to the Boys and Girls Club in the seller’s name.

The seller of the home loved that idea, and on Tuesday, that money was presented to the Boys and Girls Club in Buhl.

“Sometimes we’re able to look at the people’s home when we are touring and find what their interests are and find something that might connects with their heart,” said Shellien Gilliland with Gem State Realty.

“Because sometimes we’re not just all about money all the time, sometimes there is something really important to someone, and if I can connect the dots I’ve done something good for both the buyer and the seller.”

The Boys and Girls Club in Buhl says they are thankful for the donation, as they have gone from 50 kids last year to 86 kids this year.

