Million dollar donation going towards University of Idaho Magic Valley project

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The nation’s largest research dairy now has a pretty large donation in their hands.

$1 million is going to an ambitious University of Idaho project here in the Magic Valley.

Chobani is giving the gift to the University of Idaho’s Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (CAFE). Idaho CAFE will have a 2,000-cow research dairy and 640-acre demonstration farm in Rupert.

There will be an education and public outreach center in Jerome, and food science collaboration with the College of southern Idaho.

The goal with the project is to support a sustainable agricultural future in Idaho.

“A seminal moment is when we actually milk the first cows at Rupert,” said Michael Perrella, the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho. “And so that will probably be the end of 2023.″

Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of Chobani, was at the Chobani plant on Wednesday for the announcement.

He knows how important it is for his business, as well as the future of agriculture in Idaho, to keep students in the Gem State.

“The most important help that we need is educated, young Idahoans,” he said. “Either people from here or people who come to our state, and educated in our state schools and would love to stay and build life here.”

The University of Idaho will break ground on the first construction phase of the $22.5 million dollar research dairy in June.

