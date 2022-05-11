Red Cross taking steps to address blood shortage

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The blood shortage continues to be an issue nationwide, and things may be getting tougher as we head into the summer months.

According to the Red Cross, less and less donors typically come through the doors as schools let out and summer vacations happen.

To help combat this, the Red Cross is giving out $10 gift cards to merchants of choice, as well as a chance to win a camper trailer.

Officials at the Red Cross say that while Idaho has been collecting strongly recently, there have still been challenges.

“We went through a difficult time the past few months,” said Red Cross spokesperson Matthew Oschner. “Of course ... we’ve had some blood drives cancelled, we collect about 20% of our blood from schools and universities, so when they’re out for the summer, it just creates a lot more challenges for us.”

To find a place to donate blood, give the Red Cross a call at 1-800-Cross.

