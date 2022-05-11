Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reed’s Dairy has announced the opening of a sixth store in Twin Falls on Wednesday.

The ice cream shop will be located at 163 Cheney Drive West, and will officially open its doors on May 20. The public will be invited to experience the new store at 2:00 p.m. on that day.

The new shop will occupy the space previously occupied by Canyon Rim Creamery and will feature items like locally sourced eggs.

“We have been a partner of Canyon Rim Creamery and are excited to include this location as a Reed’s Dairy store in Twin Falls,” said President Alan Reed. “We’ve had a lot of interest in the Magic Valley and as a fellow dairyman, this is the perfect spot to open our sixth store location.”

Reed’s Dairy currently has other locations in Idaho-in Boise, Meridian, and Kuna with their headquarters located in Idaho Falls.

The company was founded in Idaho Falls in 1955 and has been selling milk to the public since 1962.

