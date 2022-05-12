Area business shows out for ‘Red Day’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one business is trying to put the importance of mental health in the minds of Magic Valley residents.

Keller Williams employees across Twin Falls held signs promoting mental health and showing ways to get in contact with suicide prevention resources.

In the most recent CDC data, Idaho has the fifth highest suicide death rate in the country. One Keller Williams real estate agent out on Thursday knows how this can impact just about anyone.

“My children that have had two friends that have committed suicide in the past two years, a member of my real estate team, my friend’s 13-year-old daughter committed suicide a couple weeks ago,” said real estate agent Jeremy Orton. “It’s rampant, and an issue that impacts all of us.”

Keller Williams is taking donations for the Jae Foundation and the Crisis Center of south-central Idaho.

These two organizations work with suicide prevention and awareness.

