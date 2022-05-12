Advertisement

Bair wins 3A district pole vault; high school round-up

Arkansas signee reaches 14′6″, tying for season’s best mark

Kimberly's Jaxon Bair has high aspirations of becoming the state champion at next week's 3A state championships.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2A and 3A District IV Track and Field championships are underway at Filer High School and one event in particular drew plenty of attention Wednesday afternoon.

Two of Idaho’s best pole vaulters, Filer’s Jake Lamoreaux and Kimberly’s Jaxon Bair going to battle for the final time at districts. The seniors sit in the top ten rankings for all classifications within the Gem State.

“He started pole vaulting more this year and he’s getting pretty good at it, so,” Bair exclaimed of Jake’s abilities.

And after both clearing 14′, they attempted 14′6″ to determine a champion. The only one to clear the mark? Bair, who matched his season record.

After discussions and watching replays with his family, he attempted 15′. But it wasn’t in the cards.

“The wind isn’t helping at all, there’s usually a pretty strong wind coming at your face a little bit, so it didn’t help out a lot, but had to work with it.,” Bair added.

Bair signed with Arkansas last December. He’ll attend the SEC school following his mission through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

3A district track continues tomorrow at Filer High School.

For a look at Wednesday’s results, click here.

SOFTBALL

No. 5 Burley 15, No. 7 Minico 5: The Spartans are eliminated from contention. The Bobcats now face the No. 3 Wolverines at Twin Falls on Thursday at 3 p.m. in another loser-out game. The winner faces No. 1 Twin Falls at 5 p.m.

No. 2 Filer 15, No. 3 Buhl 5 (5): The Wildcats pounded out 19 hits in the rout of Buhl for the District IV softball championship to head back to the 3A state tournament where they look to defend their title. Jasmine Earl and Kamryn Barnes both had three hits for the Wildcats. Barnes tallied 2 RBI. Leading the Indians, Demsi Strickler with three hits. The Indians have to travel to Mountain Home on Saturday for a play-in game against Payette, starting at 3 p.m.

Declo 15, Wendell 5: The Trojans are eliminated from contention. The Hornets, meanwhile, advance to the 2A play-in game on Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello against Bear Lake for a 3 p.m. start.

