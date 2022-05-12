Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of moving scams

By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As moving season approaches, the Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to look out for moving scams.

Some things to look out for include companies asking you to act now, large deposits prior to the move happening, claims that all items will be covered by their insurance, and no disclosures or contracts prior to the move.

In some cases, companies may take your deposit and never show up the day you’re supposed to move.

“The most horrific part of the scam is when they show up, load up all of your belongings, but never make it to your final destination,” said Rebecca Barr, a spokesperson with the BBB. “Instead, they put your stuff in a storage container until you pay thousands of dollars more.”

For a list of reputable moving companies, in the Magic Valley area, click here.

