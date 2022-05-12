BLM places new restrictions at Snake River Canyon Park

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New restrictions are in place for people wanting to recreate at the Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County.

Shooting will not be allowed in the entirety of the park. Previously, an eastern portion of the park did not have shooting restrictions.

This comes after the park board recommended the change.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell says this is because of the continued unsafe use of firearms in the area, including around a nearby residential area.

“They’re shooting up all the signs, they’re shooting up all the trash, they’re bringing up trash out, TVs, furniture, shooting that all up and then leaving it in the area,” said Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell.

This change is already in effect, and the restrictions will stay around for the indefinite future.

Bureau of Land Management territory north of I-84 does still allow shooting.

