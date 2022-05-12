Advertisement

BLM places new restrictions at Snake River Canyon Park

This change is already in effect, and the restrictions will stay around for the indefinite future
An eastern portion did not previously have any shooting restrictions
An eastern portion did not previously have any shooting restrictions(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New restrictions are in place for people wanting to recreate at the Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County.

Shooting will not be allowed in the entirety of the park. Previously, an eastern portion of the park did not have shooting restrictions.

This comes after the park board recommended the change.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell says this is because of the continued unsafe use of firearms in the area, including around a nearby residential area.

“They’re shooting up all the signs, they’re shooting up all the trash, they’re bringing up trash out, TVs, furniture, shooting that all up and then leaving it in the area,” said Jerome County Commissioner Charles Howell.

This change is already in effect, and the restrictions will stay around for the indefinite future.

Bureau of Land Management territory north of I-84 does still allow shooting.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
MGN/Pixabay
2 Pocatello, Idaho, officers injured in shooting
Rents in Twin Falls continue to go up
Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan

Latest News

Magic Valley Roundtable
Magic Valley fentanyl roundtable
Governor Brad Little attended the conference in Twin Falls Wednesday
Magic Valley roundtable discusses impact of meth, fentanyl
May is Mental Health Awareness Month (Pexels)
Local community support center to honor mental health awareness month
Every election season brings a new round of attack ads (Source: MGN)
Attack ads dominate in the run-up to the primary elections