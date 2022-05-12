Advertisement

CSI Baseball routs Community Christian in Region 18 opener, Gambill named Co-Player of the Year

Nine College of Southern Idaho baseball players made the Region 18 All-Conference list, including Co-Player of the Year, Tate Gambill.(CSI Athletics)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KMVT/KSVT) — Logan Bleazard went five innings, giving up one earned run, while striking out four, and the College of Southern Idaho routed Community Christian College, 11-1.

The game only lasted five innings. Twin Falls High School alum Magnum Hofstetter went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Garrett Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Zach Schmidt was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Now the Golden Eagles will face the College of Southern Nevada in the Region 18 Tournament semi-final. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the Region 18 Championship.

The team also celebrated the Region 18 Awards and nine Golden Eagles made the list, including Co-Player of the Year, Tate Gambill. The sophomore from Alpine, Utah hit .370 at the plate with 62 runs scored, 57 hits, four home runs, 35 RBI and 63 walks.

Co-Players of the Year - Hunter Swapp, SLCC and Tate Gambill ,CSI

Coach of the Year - David Nelson, SLCC

Pitcher of the Year - Derik Eaquinto, SLCC

Defensive Player of the Year - Brewer Webster, SLCC

Relief Pitcher of the Year - Kris Bow, CSN

Region 18 First Team

1. CSN, Outfielder, Jackson Castillo 2. SLCC, Outfielder, Karson Bodily 3. USUE, Outfielder, Gabe Childs 4. SLCC, Catcher, Chase Taylor 5. CSN, Designated Hitter, Austin Cates 6. SLCC, First Base, Braden Winget 7. SLCC, Second Base, Bruer Webster 8. CSI, Short Stop, Magnum Hofstetter 9. CSI, Third Base, Greyson Shafer 10. SLCC, Pitcher, Dax Purser 11. SLCC, Pitcher, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola 12. CSI, Pitcher, Mason Olson 13. CSI, Pitcher, Casey Anderson 14. CSN, Relief Pitcher, Kris Bow.

Region 18 Second Team

1. CNCC, Outfielder, Berk Barnes 2. SLCC, Outfielder, Dalton Hodges 3. CSI, Outfielder, Zach Schmidt 4. CSI, Catcher, Braxton Mills 5. CSI, Designated Hitter, Andrew Astin 6. CSN, First Base, Brad Stone 7. CSN, Second Base, Ikaika Ganancial 8. SLCC, Short Stop, Zachary Blaszak 9. SLCC, Third Base, Travis Johnson 10. SLCC, Pitcher, Spencer Jones 11. USUE, Pitcher, Hayden Brock 12. CSI, Pitcher, Kyler Murray 13. CSN, Pitcher, Josh Johnson 14. SLCC, Relief Pitcher, Mason Green

Region 18 Honorable Mention

1. CNCC, Cassidy Watt 2. SLCC, Cade Perkins 3. SLCC, Jaxon Weatherly 4. CNCC, Peyton Wilson 5. USUE, Jake Mortensen 6. CSN, Jack Sellinger 7. SLCC, Jordan Pace 8. SLCC, Shay Timmer 9. CNCC, Evan Bunevich

