CSI softball uses big fourth inning to get win in first Region 18 tournament game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hosting the conference tournament for the first time since 2018, the College of Southern Idaho softball team opened up Region 18 tournament play Wednesday with a win.

CSI 10, Southern Nevada 5

The Golden Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

Southern Nevada clawed back in the fifth, putting up five runs of their own. However, CSI avoided any nervous moments with some good pitching with runners in scoring position.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles will play two-seed Salt Lake in the winner’s bracket final Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at First Federal Field in Twin Falls.

The winner advances to the Region 18 championship game.

