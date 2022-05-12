Advertisement

Drivers want better tech, but aren’t ready for self-driving cars

(WDBJ)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to new research by AAA, 77% of drivers say they want automakers to focus on improving current driver assistance systems over producing self-driving cars. 

And with good reason – during AAA testing, three vehicles with Level 2 partial automation failed to consistently avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles and bicyclists that crossed their path.

During 15 runs on a closed course, the three vehicles that AAA tested were able to avoid striking a bicyclist dummy and a foam car from behind. 

But a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle that had crossed the center line occurred during all 15 tests, and when bicyclist dummies crossed in front of the test vehicles, a potentially life-threatening crash occurred 33% of the time.

“Drivers clearly favor an incremental approach to rolling out advanced driver assistance features, starting with improving the ones we already have,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. 

“The potential is there, but as self-driving technology moves forward, efforts to get to the finish line and a commitment to protect the safety of all road users need to go hand in hand.”

