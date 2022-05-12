Advertisement

Grizzly bear biologist to speak on reducing conflict with humans

The event will be on June 3 (Source: Toledo Zoo)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A grizzly bear biologist is coming to Hailey this June to speak about human-bear conflict management, among other topics.

Jeremy Nicolson, who has been studying bears in eastern Idaho, will speak on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Campus auditorium.

The presentation will also feature a regional wildlife biologist who will address black bears in south-central Idaho and the Wood River Valley.

The pair will be addressing ways residents can reduce bear conflicts, and keep their pets safe from bears migrating down into neighborhoods.

Prior to the speaking event, an educational booth will be set up outside the auditorium to provide information about bear-related safety as well as other related wildlife safety information.

The event will be sponsored by the Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition. For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at (208) 324-4359.

