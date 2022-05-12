Advertisement

ITD invites public to comment on road improvements in Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting the public to comment on improvements being made to Blue Lakes Boulevard set to begin this spring.

On May 19, ITD will host a public meeting to share their plans about construction due to take place over the summer. That construction will be on Blue Lakes Boulevard from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road.

The project will involve replacing the pavement, upgrading pedestrian ramps to ADA compliance, and replacing the traffic signal at the Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard intersection.

The meeting will be hosted in a drop-in, open house format where members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and share information about plans and expected impacts.

ITD will host the meeting at Twin Falls High School from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

