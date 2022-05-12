Advertisement

Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set

The trial has been vacated in the past due to COVID-19, as well as a hung jury
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murder trial dates for a Twin Falls man are now set, and the trial for another area man charged on first degree murder will begin soon.

The trial for Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, a Twin Falls resident who is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash, is set to begin on Oct. 17 of this year.

The jury trial has been postponed multiple times, once due to COVID, and once for further examination.

Joshua Eric Molina, a man charged with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter in 2017, will have his jury trial start May 23.

The trial has been vacated in the past due to COVID-19, as well as a hung jury.

