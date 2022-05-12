Advertisement

Paving on State Highway 75 to cause detours

Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for workers, and follow traffic signs when going through one of these work zones
Motorists are advised to watch for workers and road signs as they travel through construction areas
Motorists are advised to watch for workers and road signs as they travel through construction areas(The Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will resume work on State Highway 75 in Hailey next week.

The project will be the final stage of a resurfacing project started in March the department hopes will extend the life of the roadway.

“On Monday, we are planning to start paving work at Ohio Gulch Road and move south along the highway to Buttercup Road,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said. “Once that portion of roadway is complete, we will continue operations south but will need to detour traffic to safely complete the work.”

Daytime travel going north on State Highway 75 will be detoured from McKercher Boulevard to Buttercup Road. The detour will begin May 19, and last for approximately two weeks, according to ITD.

“Ours crews will not work during the Memorial Day weekend to allow for heavier traffic to flow more smoothly through the region,” said Dillé.

After paving is complete, crews will then stripe the road. A new lane configuration will also be implemented to better accommodate traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for workers, and follow traffic signs when going through one of these work zones. The project is expected to be complete in early June.

