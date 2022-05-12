Advertisement

Planned Parenthood applauds Chobani for giving transportation to women wanting abortions

Chobani is one of many companies to have similar announcements
Chobani is one of many companies to have similar announcements(Arizona's Family)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Planned Parenthood is applauding Chobani for its recent announcement that it would cover transportation, lodging, and childcare costs for employees needing to go out of state to get abortions.

“Idaho’s anti-abortion state legislators have failed the people of Idaho,” said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

“In an effort to bow to an extremist minority, they have abdicated their responsibility to protect the health and safety of Idahoans, leaving businesses to pick up their slack. Chobani’s decision will make it possible for thousands of Idahoans to get the care they need. But I want to be clear: It should never have come to this point. Idahoans deserve better from their legislators.”

Idaho is one of a number of U.S. states that have trigger laws on the books for abortions, meaning the procedure would become illegal in the Gem State were Roe v. Wade ever overturned.

Chobani joins a list of many companies that have said they will cover their employee’s costs to get out of state abortions, including Amazon, Lyft, and Yelp.

